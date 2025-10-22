Prince Andrew to Be Invited to Congress to Give Evidence in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Prince Andrew has had a rough time lately ... first, he stripped himself of most of his royal titles, and now he's on the verge of being asked to testify before Congress about his alleged association with late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, as you know, was linked to Epstein after an infamous 2001 photo surfaced showing him standing with his arm around a teenage Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent victims, who died by suicide this year.

In the pic, Epstein's girlfriend and confidante Ghislaine Maxwell -- who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for child sex trafficking -- is standing behind them with a smile. Ever since the release of the photo, Andrew has been in the doghouse with the royals and trying to dodge legal pitfalls.





Now, Stephen Lynch, a Massachusetts Democratic Representative on the House Oversight Committee, wants to invite Andrew to the U.S. Congress to talk about his purported involvement in the Epstein scandal.

The congressman says he's positive an invitation will be extended to Andrew to appear before the committee, but the prince will not receive a subpoena because he's a UK citizen and, by law, U.S. subpoenas have no legal effect in the United Kingdom. So, Andrew has the final say on whether he comes before the committee

Lynch and fellow committee members have been poring over documents related to the "Epstein Files" to determine why Epstein received a 2008 plea deal for his sex crimes and to hold anyone else accountable who's implicated in the offenses. The documents mention possible contact between Jeffrey Epstein and famous figures such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Steve Bannon, and Andrew.

Last Friday, Andrew agreed to relinquish many of his royal titles -- except for the title of prince -- after meeting with his brother King Charles III, with Andrew saying in a statement the "continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

Email correspondence between Andrew and Epstein showed they were in contact longer than Andrew had previously admitted. The new info emerged just days before Giuffre's posthumous memoir about her life and the Epstein saga.