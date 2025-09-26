Elon Musk Named as Possible Epstein Island Visitor in New Documents

Elon Musk may have nearly gone to Epstein Island back in 2014 ... 'cause a line on the disgraced financier's personal schedule indicates they had a date picked out for a visit.

Democrats on the U.S. House Oversight Committee released new documents Friday ... including what appears to be a copy of Jeffrey Epstein’s itinerary from 2014 ... which says, "Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec. 6 (is this still happening?)"

Musk has previously said he declined invites to the island over the years ... so, it's unclear whether they had any real plans to meet up ... or if Epstein thought a plan was in place that wasn't.

Billionaire Peter Thiel and conservative political strategist Steve Bannon also appear on the calendar in subsequent years ... Thiel in 2017, Bannon in 2019. Prince Andrew -- Queen Elizabeth's son -- was mentioned multiple times in the files ... unsurprising given his previously acknowledged involvement with Epstein. Same for Bill Gates, who's also listed.

Musk's inclusion is especially interesting given his attacks on the Trump administration shortly after he stepped down from the Department of Government Efficiency ... in which he accused Trump and his allies of withholding the files because they mentioned Trump.

Seems Trump's not the only name in the ledger ... though, it should be clear no one is currently accusing Musk of anything untoward or illegal at this time.