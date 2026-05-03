ICE Drags Man Out of New York City Hospital, on Video

Play video content Video: ICE Drags Man From Hospital FreedomNews.TV

ICE agents dragged a man out of a hospital in New York City Saturday night ... all while chaos broke out in the streets outside due to a mob of livid protesters.

The incident took place outside Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn ... when a pair of men dragged a dude out of the center ... having to physically carry him all the way to a black SUV at one point.

You can see it all in the clip -- Anti-ICE protesters had gathered outside the building ... where they began berating officers and trashing the area. Eventually, protesters got into a physical confrontation with the cops ... with the entire street descending into bedlam.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson identified the man dragged out by agents as Chidozie Wilson Okeke of Nigeria -- who they say overstayed a tourist visa, which ran out on February 26, 2024.

The spokesperson claims Okeke had previous arrests for assault and criminal drug possession ... and, when ICE agents tried to arrest him Saturday, Okeke allegedly refused to comply with their orders and tried to hit officers with his car.

Okeke allegedly "became physically combative, attempting to punch and elbow ICE officers."

After the arrest, DHS claims Okeke requested medical assistance ... so officers took him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for an evaluation, where they say he remained "non-compliant" and threw himself to the floor, screaming.

Medical staff ultimately cleared him, DHS claims ... which is when officers dragged him outside in front of the anti-ICE protesters.

DHS says these protesters became violent ... damaging police cars and assaulting officers, which resulted in minor injuries.