ICE Says Maryland Homeowner Didn't Tip Them Off To Migrants She Hired

A Maryland homeowner who hired some migrants to replace her roof didn't rat them out to ICE ... the feds say they tracked them down solo.

Here's the deal ... there's a viral video circulating online claiming a Maryland woman hired a bunch of Guatemalan immigrants to replace her roof ... and THEN called ICE to have them deported once they finished the job and before she paid them.

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ICE says that's not how it went down.

A spokesperson for ICE told TMZ ... "This was a targeted enforcement operation, not a tip from a caller. On March 23, ICE conducted targeted enforcement operations near Cambridge, Maryland, resulting in the arrest of six illegal aliens. Of those arrested, several have final orders of removal—a felony—and one has been previously convicted of illegal reentry. During the encounter, the aliens refused to comply with lawful orders, taunted officers and attempted to flee. The illegal aliens ultimately complied and were taken into custody.

The rep adds ... "Being in detention is a choice. We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return."