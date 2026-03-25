TSA Alerted ICE About Woman, Daughter Before Their Arrests at San Francisco Airport

TSA officials reportedly informed ICE agents that a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were under a detention order before they were arrested at San Francisco International Airport this week.

As we reported ... the mother -- identified as 41-year-old Angelina Lopez-Jimenez -- was held down and handcuffed by federal officers at SFO Sunday night, who immediately began the process of deporting Angelina and her daughter, Wendy Godinez-Lopez, to Guatemala.

Play video content Instagram/@andreyivanov_ms

According to The New York Times, TSA flagged Angelina and Wendy 2 days earlier, tipping off ICE agents on Friday about their planned trip from San Francisco to Miami.

NYT reports, Angelina had no criminal history, despite entering the country illegally ... and as we reported, the airport was quick to explain what went down.

At the time, a San Francisco International Airport spokesperson told TMZ … "We understand federal officers were transporting two individuals on an outbound flight when this incident occurred. We believe this is an isolated incident and have no reason to suspect broader enforcement action at SFO."

Play video content Getty

A DHS spokesperson told TMZ about the incident ... "The family has an outstanding final order of removal from an immigration judge since 2019. ... While being escorted to the international terminal for processing, Lopez-Jimenez attempted to flee and resisted law enforcement officers. ICE is working as quickly as possible to repatriate the family unit to their home country of Guatemala."