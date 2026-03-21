Donald Trump Threatens to Place ICE Agents at Airports If Congress Won't Fund TSA

President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Congress over airports ... telling pols to either pay TSA -- or get ready for pat downs conducted by ICE.

The 47th POTUS took to Truth Social to issue his demand ... complaining that if "Radical Left Democrats" don't sign an agreement to fund the Department of Homeland Security -- which pays TSA -- he will send ICE agents to fill their jobs.

DJT promises they will "do Security like no one has ever seen before, including the immediate arrest of all Illegal Immigrants who have come into our Country, with heavy emphasis on those from Somalia."

He bashes both Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the post as well ... before saying he looks forward to seeing ICE run the airports.

If you don't know ... the federal government is currently experiencing a partial shutdown because of a Congressional clash over DHS funding -- and TSA agents are reportedly fed up with it.

They've begun calling in sick after the federal government missed another deadline to send out checks ... leading to travel disruptions across the country.

A similar situation occurred during the government shutdown in the fall ... with air traffic controllers taking the brunt of the economic burden.

Worth noting ... TSA agents are specially trained for aiport security -- ICE agents aren't. It's unclear how well they'd adapt to their new roles.