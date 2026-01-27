ICE Agents Will Provide Security During Olympics In Milan Next Month

Amid rising tensions in the States, some ICE agents are getting out of Dodge ... U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will play a role in providing security in Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics, which start in February.

The federal agents will not be running immigration enforcement, but will instead help provide diplomatic security during the Games in Milan, according to the Associated Press, a role they've also played during past Olympics.

As you might expect, given recent headlines surrounding the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, not everyone is rolling out the red carpet for ICE ... including the mayor of the host city, Milan, who isn't happy.

"This is a militia that kills," Mayor Giuseppe Sala said in an interview with Italian media. "It's a militia that enters people's homes by signing their own permission slips. It's clear that they're not welcome in Milan, there's no doubt about that."

Despite his opposition, it'll almost certainly have no impact on the United States' plans and who they employ to keep their people safe while abroad, including Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.