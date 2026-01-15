Olympics Star Fred Kerley's Domestic Violence Case Dismissed

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley scored a major win in a Florida courtroom Thursday morning ... the criminal case stemming from his January arrest has been dismissed -- TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kerley's lawyer, Richard Cooper, tells us, "I'm happy to report that the case was dismissed due to an utter lack of evidence and good faith to proceed by the prosecutor."

"My client could never and would never hurt a woman, especially the mother of his children. My client is looking forward to focusing on winning races and inspiring people around the world."

Kerley was over the moon about the news ... posting to Instagram saying, "They put me through hell, but truth walked me home. Cases dismissed. Blessing on blessings. Thank to the bests lawyer."

His co-counsel, Yale Sanford, also represented him.

According to the original police report, Kerley's estranged wife said they got into a verbal dispute back in May 2024 over him having contact with an unknown person on Instagram.

She claimed the dispute turned physical when Kerley began to approach her "in an aggressive manner," as she told him to get back. She says she then punched him in the face, prompting Kerley to push her to the ground. She claimed he then "encircled his arm around her neck and impeded her breathing."

She claims Kerley then "snatched the [her] cell phone from her hand and fled the scene with the victim's property in his vehicle."

Officers eventually say there was probable cause for his arrest in January 2025, but at that time, Kerley was already behind bars stemming from his run-in with Miami police the night before ... which saw him get tased after appearing to push a Miami police officer.