Fred Kerley Plans To Sue Ex Over Arrest, Denies Hitting Her

Fred Kerley is hellbent on clearing his name after being arrested for allegedly hitting his ex-girlfriend ... claiming the narrative she gave police was anything but truth -- and he's preparing to file a lawsuit over the matter.

The Olympic sprinter was booked on May 1 -- after fellow track athlete Alaysha Johnson told cops he hit her once in the "facial area" and caused her nose to bleed while at a Miami hotel.

Kerley addressed the whole ordeal in a statement on social media at the time ... insisting he was only booked because he refused to talk to law enforcement without his attorney present.

Kerley -- a silver and bronze medalist at the 2020 and 2024 Games, respectively -- is once again adamantly denying he hit Johnson ... insisting, "What's being said about me isn't just false -- it's damaging, and I'm standing up for the truth."

A rep for the athlete tells TMZ Sports he is actively cooperating with the legal process and is ready to take the matter to court to undo the damage done to his reputation, career and well-being.

Kerley was suspended from Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track organization following the arrest ... and was scrapped from this past weekend's event in Philly as a result.