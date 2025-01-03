Olympics Star Fred Kerley Tased During Wild Fight With Cops ... Police Video Shows

Play video content

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley -- who just won a bronze medal for the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Games -- was arrested on Thursday night ... after he was tased during a wild confrontation with cops that was all captured on police video.

According to the Miami Beach Police Department ... officers' run-in with the 29-year-old happened at around 11:22 PM -- as they were involved in "an active police scene."

Cops wrote in an incident report that Kerley had approached them with "an aggressive demeanor" ... and was expressing concern about his car that was parked nearby.

Body cam footage shows as officers attempted to sort out the situation ... Kerley became argumentative -- and seconds later, he appeared to push a cop.

Check out the vid ... the shove ignited a fracas -- with several officers leaping in to wrestle the American runner to the ground.

Despite multiple hands on Kerley, he still seemed to be fighting back -- which caused one cop to deploy his Taser. The move appeared to then allow officers to gain control and put Kerley in cuffs.

While in custody, Kerley could be heard in the footage screaming at the officers -- repeatedly calling them "weak" -- before he was finally taken to a nearby jail.

Records show he was eventually booked at 4:07 AM on Friday ... on three charges -- including battery on a police officer.