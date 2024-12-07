Body Cam Shows Suspect Sean Higgins' Arrest After NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau, Brother Killed

Play video content

Newly released body cam footage from New Jersey state police captures the moment the driver, accused of killing Johnny Gaudreau and his brother while driving drunk, struggles through a field sobriety test right before being taken into custody.

Check out the clip -- Sean Higgins, puffing on a cigarette, tells officers he was "freaked out" as they questioned him about the crash, claiming he’d had beers but the last one was two hours ago.

Cops ran some tests to see if he was intoxicated, and after eventually being slapped in handcuffs, Sean is heard asking, "Is everybody okay back there? I mean, what happened?" A trooper responds, "We’ll talk about that when we get to the station."

Audio from the 911 call reporting the incident was also released, where the caller explains how the car hit two people who were lying on the ground.

When asked about the condition of the two, the caller says it was dark and they couldn’t see.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were cycling on a road in rural Oldmans Township, South Jersey, on August 29 when they were allegedly mowed down by Higgins.