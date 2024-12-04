Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gets Tribute Tattoo In Emotional Return To Calgary

Johnny Gaudreau's family made the return to Calgary for the first time since the tragic deaths of the former Flames forward and his younger brother ... and as part of the emotional comeback, Johnny Hockey's wife got a sweet tribute tattoo.

Meredith Gaudreau unveiled the new ink just before the Flames vs. Blue Jackets tilt at Scotiabank Saddledome, showing she got Johnny's signature permanently etched onto her right wrist.

Ahead of an emotional night in Calgary, Meredith Gaudreau joins @ryanlesliemedia to discuss returning to the city where Johnny's NHL career began, her new tattoo, and what the city of Calgary means to her and the rest of the Gaudreau family. pic.twitter.com/X4WpHn7lro — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2024 @Sportsnet

She told Sportsnet she had the work done just down the street from the stadium ... and revealed it was her first-ever tat. She also noted that covering it up in bracelets Johnny had previously bought her made it extra special.

Hours after the reveal, Meredith and several other Gaudreaus -- including Johnny and Matthew's parents -- participated in an extremely emotional pregame ceremony.

Johnny -- who played for both Calgary and Columbus in his 11-year career -- was honored with a video. Both teams also warmed up in his No. 13 jersey.

Johnny's father, Guy, dropped the puck to signal the official start of the contest as well.

After the Flames won, 3-0, Johnny was named the game's first star -- a special honor Guy accepted on his son's behalf.

As we previously reported, Johnny and Matthew were both killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were riding bikes in New Jersey just hours before their sister's wedding.

Johnny was 31; Matthew was 29.