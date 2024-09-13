Alleged Johnny Gaudreau Killer Sean Higgins Denied Bail, Cries In Court

Sean Higgins just learned he will remain behind bars without bail for the foreseeable future ... following allegations he killed NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his little brother in a drunk driving incident last month.

Judge Michael Silviano made the order just minutes ago inside a New Jersey courtroom ... after an hour-long hearing that featured arguments from prosecutors as well as Higgins' attorneys.

State officials told the judge Higgins should stay in jail ... alleging he's a danger to the community. They stated he has a history of road rage, anger issues and drinking problems ... and they also claimed he might be at risk of self-harm if he were let out.

Higgins' attorneys, meanwhile, said the 43-year-old is a family man with two daughters who is not a threat to others. They submitted multiple letters from people who vouched for Higgins' character -- and argued he should be released with conditions.

In the ruling, Judge Silviano said he did take into account all of Higgins' attorneys' points -- but he ultimately sided with prosecutors. He stated Higgins will have the opportunity to appeal his decision -- but will have to appear again in court next month regardless.

Throughout the proceedings, Higgins -- wearing jail-issued green scrubs -- barely spoke ... but did openly weep. He was seen wiping away tears at several different moments -- especially when his attorneys were attempting to defend him.

At the hearing, both sides said lab results showed Higgins had a BAC of .087 after he allegedly crashed his Jeep into the backs of the Gaudreaus' bicycles on Aug. 29. Higgins' attorneys, though, did argue he did not perform well on field sobriety tests due to a knee procedure he had just days prior to the accident.