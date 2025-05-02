Olympics Star Fred Kerley Arrested After Allegedly Striking Ex-Girlfriend

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley is once again in trouble with the law ... TMZ Sports has learned he was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the face.

According to an arrest report we obtained ... cops were dispatched to Dania Beach, FL around 7:48 PM to investigate Kerley after Alaysha Johnson reported to authorities he had hit her.

The police docs state Johnson told officers she was at a conditioning appointment for an upcoming track and field event when she ran into Fred -- whom she had previously dated for about six months.

Johnson said Kerley -- a two-time Olympic medalist -- began arguing with her ... and at one point, "said something to the effect of 'I'm going to f*** everyone up in here up.'"

Kerley then allegedly hit Johnson "one time in the facial area, causing her nose to bleed." Cops wrote in the report, "Johnson's injuries were consistent with her statements."

Kerley was ultimately arrested and booked on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of touch or strike/battery. Jail records show he was still behind bars as of Friday afternoon.

Kerley was slated to compete in this weekend's Grand Slam Track meet ... though event organizers said Friday he's now out of action and they "have no further comment at this time."