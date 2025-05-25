Olympic Sprinter Fred Kerley Pleads Not Guilty To Hitting Ex-GF

Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley -- once considered the fastest human alive -- has pleaded not guilty to hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face earlier this month.

TMZ Sports has learned that Kerley's lawyer, Richard Cooper, notified the court in Broward County last week, indicating the 30-year-old Olympic silver medalist wanted to fight the misdemeanor battery charge in front of a jury of his peers.

Fred hasn't spoken much about the alleged incident, but he did release a statement shortly after his arrest, saying ... "While there was a physical altercation, my arrest was not due to any criminal act. Rather, it resulted from my decision to remain silent until my legal counsel was present."

"I chose not to speak to law enforcement without my attorney present, and for that reason alone, I was booked."

Kerley's attorney also backed up his client's account, saying police made a "Snap decision based on incomplete evidence and arrested an innocent man."

"Unfortunately, Fred has been emotionally scarred by the brutality he experienced at the hand of the Miami Beach Police earlier this year. We look forward to working with the State Attorney's Office to get to the bottom of this and eventually exonerate this decorated American hero and Olympian."

Play video content 1/2/25

Kerley was arrested back on May 1 after his ex, two-time Olympic medalist Alaysha Johnson, said Fred assaulted her, claiming he hit her "One time in the facial area, causing her nose to bleed."

Cops said Johnson's injuries were consistent with her statement ... and Kerley was thrown in cuffs.

Kerley was in town to compete in Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track event in Miami that weekend ... but was removed from the meet following his arrest.

On Friday, The Athletic reported the organization suspended FK, who won't race this weekend in Philadelphia.