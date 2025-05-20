Akademiks Shames Halle Bailey for Getting DDG's Gun Rights Restricted

Halle Bailey's temporary domestic violence restraining order against her baby daddy DDG is in full effect, and DJ Akademiks thinks it's a looming death sentence for the streamer/rapper ... it impedes his right to bear arms!!!

We previously broke the story ... Halle accused DDG of causing her multiple bumps and bruises -- and standard protocol for the DRVO prohibits the possession of firearms, ammunition and parts.

Due to Halle Bailey’s temporary restraining order put on DDG, he will no longer be allowed to legally have a gun and defend himself.



DDG who lives in LA where home invasions and chain snatching robberies happen frequently will be defenseless and unable to protect himself, due… pic.twitter.com/Wkd5zgU1cr — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 20, 2025 @AkademiksTV

Ak says he's concerned for DDG's safety and launched a fiery attack on Halle and Roc Nation, even making the point that she's putting her own 1-year-old son in danger by disallowing DDG from keeping himself safe in public.

Roc nation assassination attempt — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) May 20, 2025 @AkademiksTV

Halle is slated to film in Italy throughout the summer and will have custody of their son ... but DDG still has other beefs to filet.

Soulja Boy is threatening to beat DDG up and is claiming he's been robbed before.