Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Akademiks Shames Halle Bailey for Getting DDG's Gun Rights Restricted

DJ Akademiks Halle Bailey's Setting DDG Up To Die!!!

Published
Halle-Bailey-akademiks-ddg-getty-ig-1
Getty Composite

Halle Bailey's temporary domestic violence restraining order against her baby daddy DDG is in full effect, and DJ Akademiks thinks it's a looming death sentence for the streamer/rapper ... it impedes his right to bear arms!!!

We previously broke the story ... Halle accused DDG of causing her multiple bumps and bruises -- and standard protocol for the DRVO prohibits the possession of firearms, ammunition and parts.

Ak says he's concerned for DDG's safety and launched a fiery attack on Halle and Roc Nation, even making the point that she's putting her own 1-year-old son in danger by disallowing DDG from keeping himself safe in public.

Halle is slated to film in Italy throughout the summer and will have custody of their son ... but DDG still has other beefs to filet.

051625_ddg_kal
YOUR TIME IS PASSED

Soulja Boy is threatening to beat DDG up and is claiming he's been robbed before.

A gun just may come in handy in these streets!!!

related articles