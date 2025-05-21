Rod Wave Arrested, Charged With Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia Tuesday on 14 charges -- including aggravated assault involving the use of a firearm at his Atlanta-area home ... which cops say broke his previously granted bond.

Here's what went down ... RW was visiting his place on April 21 with his realtors and other associates after it had been burglarized. Police say he and one of his associates got into a verbal argument as they were carrying out items from the residence ... which is when a Glock 20 10mm semiautomatic pistol was pulled and fired.

The "Street Runner" artist allegedly fired 14 rounds in total -- 11 hit his associate's 2025 Mercedes G Wagon, 1 round struck his 2022 Rolls-Royce, 1 round hit the wall of his residence, and the final round has not been located, according to law enforcement.

Once neighbors and police were alerted, police say Rod began cleaning up shell casings and even tried to flee the scene to prevent apprehension.

The assault and subsequent actions by Rod broke his active bond order, which stemmed from an October 2020 battery incident, police say.

Consequently, a warrant for his arrest was executed, with charges including possession of firearm during the commission of a felony; reckless conduct; criminal damage to property in the second degree, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; a felony count of tampering with evidence; simple assault; and conspiracy to commit a felony.

He was arrested Tuesday -- with a grand total of 14 charges -- and was released the same day on a $50,000 bond.

The new charges include aggravated assault; a second count of possession of firearm during an attempt to commit certain felonies; a second count of reckless conduct; pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another; a second count of obstruction of law enforcement; a second count of criminal damage to property in the second degree; and a second felony count of tampering with evidence.

Wave's attorneys Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg tell TMZ ... "There is no truth to these charges. Rod Green was a victim of a burglary and committed no crimes. How he was even charged as a result of this situation is incomprehensible. This will absolutely be resolved favorably to Mr. Green."