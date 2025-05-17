Rapper HoodyBaby Charged for Alleged London Assault Involving Chris Brown

It's possible Chris Brown did not act alone in the alleged 2023 bottle smashing incident at a London nightclub ... 'cause a second man has been charged in connection to the alleged assault.

Rapper HoodyBaby -- real name Omololu Akinlolu -- is charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement.

As we reported ... CB appeared at the same court Friday after being charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

Play video content TMZ.com

A judge ruled Chris would remain in police custody until his next court appearance ... which will be at London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13.

Brown's detainment is rough timing for him -- he is scheduled to kick off his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

No word yet on the status of the tour ... but things aren't looking good.

As you know ... the "Under the Influence" singer is accused of smashing music producer Abe Diaw over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila at the Tape club in London in 2023 -- leading to his arrest.

Diaw sued Brown over the alleged assault, accusing him of "beating" him unconscious and causing serious injuries that left him hospitalized.

Play video content TMZ.com