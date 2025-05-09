Controversial L.A. Graffiti House Formerly Owned by Chris Brown Back on Market

The graffiti-covered Hollywood Hills house that Chris Brown used to own is back on the market ... and it can be yours for a cool $2.9 million -- some original murals included!

Fans may remember ... neighbors were outraged by the smiling monsters Brown spray-painted on the outside of the modern abode -- and even got into a back-and-forth with the city of Los Angeles over the artwork. The "Freaky Friday" singer offloaded it in 2014 for $1.69 million.

While those controversial pieces of art are not visible in the listing photos ... the inside of the house is still a spray-paint artist's dream, with eye-catching artwork throughout the 2,800 square feet of living space.

See it for yourself -- there's a floor-to-ceiling forest character decorating a spacious game room, a colorful creature painted around the oven in the luxury Boffi kitchen, and even a mural of Sonic the Hedgehog welcoming visitors at the stairs.

The airy home — which is listed by Craig Strong of Compass -- comes with some additional cool features alongside the unique designs -- walls of glass, elevator access to 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and a stunning primary suite featuring a large wet room completed with a shower massage system and freestanding red tub.

The outside takes inspiration from a beach resort with a saltwater pool and spa, waterfalls and even cabanas set in sand, plus a colored LED light show. Pretty snazzy.

If you want to take a peek at the original CB artwork, real estate agent Jessica Vollhardt of Compass is holding an open house on Sunday, May 11.