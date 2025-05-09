Controversial L.A. Graffiti House Formerly Owned by Chris Brown Back on Market
Chris Brown L.A. Graffiti House For Sale!!! Decorated by Musician When He Owned It
The graffiti-covered Hollywood Hills house that Chris Brown used to own is back on the market ... and it can be yours for a cool $2.9 million -- some original murals included!
Fans may remember ... neighbors were outraged by the smiling monsters Brown spray-painted on the outside of the modern abode -- and even got into a back-and-forth with the city of Los Angeles over the artwork. The "Freaky Friday" singer offloaded it in 2014 for $1.69 million.
While those controversial pieces of art are not visible in the listing photos ... the inside of the house is still a spray-paint artist's dream, with eye-catching artwork throughout the 2,800 square feet of living space.
See it for yourself -- there's a floor-to-ceiling forest character decorating a spacious game room, a colorful creature painted around the oven in the luxury Boffi kitchen, and even a mural of Sonic the Hedgehog welcoming visitors at the stairs.
The airy home — which is listed by Craig Strong of Compass -- comes with some additional cool features alongside the unique designs -- walls of glass, elevator access to 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and a stunning primary suite featuring a large wet room completed with a shower massage system and freestanding red tub.
The outside takes inspiration from a beach resort with a saltwater pool and spa, waterfalls and even cabanas set in sand, plus a colored LED light show. Pretty snazzy.
If you want to take a peek at the original CB artwork, real estate agent Jessica Vollhardt of Compass is holding an open house on Sunday, May 11.
Chris might be forever on the dance floor, but this home might find a forever in your artistic heart.