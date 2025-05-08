Quincy Jones Bel Air Mansion Hits Market For $60 Million

The iconic home of late music producer Quincy Jones is hitting the market ... and the place looks amazing.

Quincy designed the nearly 25,000 estate and lived there until his November 2024 death ... and now the property is being listed for $59,995,000.

The home features 5 bedrooms and all the bells and whistles ... we're talking an infinity pool, tennis court, indoor garden, wine bar, game lounge, home gym and a screening room.

Quincy modeled the home after the South African hotel "The Palace of the Lost City" ... and he enlisted late architect Jerry Allison to turn his dreams into reality. The two went to the same high school in Seattle.

The primary suite features a huge bathroom, multiple walk-in closets, an exercise room, plus a den and a private balcony.

Tucked away in Bel Air at the end of a private cul-de-sac, the home offers sweeping views of the San Gabriel Mountains, Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean.

Quincy hosted tons of stars here over the years ... and even heads of state.

There are three guest suites ... most notably a junior primary suite with two bathrooms, a terrace, a walk-in closet and its own living room.

Quincy's daughter, Rashida Jones, says ... "My father loved his home so much. He created it from the ground up with his boundless imagination and the talent of his high school friend, legendary architect Jerry Allison. Our family has a lifetime worth of wonderful memories and meaning imbued in this home. We hope the new owner will continue the legacy of love and laughter and beauty that is synonymous with the name Quincy Jones."