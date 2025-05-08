Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Slash Beverly Hills Mansion Price by $8.1M

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially willing to take less for their massive marital home ... cutting the price by $8 million -- even though J Lo really didn't want to.

The famous exes cut the price of their Beverly Hills estate from $68 million to a touch under $60 million ... a massive $8-mil price drop.

The home's been on the market for nearly a year now ... so, it makes sense the couple's willing to take the L and take a lower price -- though our sources have been clear that Jennifer was willing to wait it out.

Sources with direct knowledge told us Ben was motivated to sell the home ... actively looking to lower the asking price. Jennifer, on the other hand, was dragging her feet -- preferring to stay at the $68 million price point.

Clearly, something changed Lopez's mind ... 'cause the house costs significantly less now -- which is good because realtors told us the old price was too darn high for many potential buyers.

Rising insurance costs also hurt the property's value, according to our sources -- who say anyone willing to pony up the cash for the place needs to also spend half a million dollars a year just for insurance.

J Lo and Ben finalized their divorce in February ... and, their settlement includes a confidential agreement on the house.