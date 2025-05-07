Jennifer Lopez Reveals How She Broke Ben Affleck Divorce News to Her Kids

Jennifer Lopez had mama bear mode fully activated during her split from Ben Affleck -- revealing she was laser-focused on her twins Max and Emme as she broke the tough news to them.

The multi-talented star told El País she kept it real with the 17-year-olds -- telling them it was a rough patch, but promising they’d watch her come out the other side stronger and better. And in true Jenny-from-the-block style … that’s exactly what she did.

Jennifer shared she’s now the happiest she’s been in years -- and her kids can finally feel that energy, which she says brings her a real sense of peace.

Max and Emme came out stronger too, and J Lo’s seriously proud of how they all handled it -- especially after a whirlwind 2024, which she called a tough year full of unexpected curveballs.

As for all the public scrutiny around her love life, Jen’s totally aware -- and unbothered. She says she’s coming from a place of good intentions, and at the end of the day, she’s just human like the rest of us … learning from her mistakes.