Jennifer Lopez's Ex Casper Smart Hit With Misdemeanor Charges in Cannabis Case

Jennifer Lopez's ex-lover Casper Smart got smoked by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office ... 'cause he was just charged with operating an illegal marijuana grow operation at his home ... TMZ has learned.

We're told the City Attorney filed 2 misdemeanor charges against Smart -- one count of participating in unlicensed commercial cannabis activity and and one count of engaging in commercial cannabis activity without a temporary application license.

The charges stem from a December 2024 raid, when police executed a search warrant at Casper's L.A. home, where cops say they found evidence of a small-to-medium-size grow operation.

We're told Casper and a female visitor were present, but Casper was the only one cited at the time. Our sources say the visitor had nothing to do with the alleged crimes.

Smart, of course, is best known for his former relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

As you know ... Casper and Jennifer dated on and off for five years starting in 2011, after Lopez divorced Marc Anthony. Jennifer has given props to Casper for helping her heal from her divorce, saying he was there for her.

The two broke up in 2016.