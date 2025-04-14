Kristin Cavallari Sells Nashville Home for $7.5 Million

Kristin Cavallari has officially parted ways with her Nashville-area estate ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the sale tell TMZ ... the "Let's Be Honest" podcast host offloaded her Franklin, TN home for $7.5 million at the beginning of April ... after first listing the property last year for a whopping $11 million. She later slashed the asking price to $8.99 million.

Despite the price cut, KC is still walking away with a really nice profit ... as she first picked up the 28-acre property, with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, for just over $3 million following her 2020 split from her ex-husband, Jay Cutler.

The house boasts 6,799 square feet of living space. The kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances, and the basement is basically a wellness retreat. There's also a pool, a greenhouse, and beehives that come with the property.

In 2022, Kristin revealed the property underwent an 18-month-long renovation after she moved in. She said at the time ... "I did a lot of work. I completely gutted the kitchen, finished the basement, redid a lot of the bathrooms and added on to my closet."