Gene Simmons Selling Home for Nearly $14 Million

'Cause It Could Be Yours!!!

Gene Simmons and KISS might "Lick It Up," but when it comes to his massive mansion Gene's hoping someone will pick it up ... 'cause he just listed his house for a touch less than $14 million.

The legendary guitarist is putting his 7,741-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $13.995 million ... selling off the Swiss-designed architectural beauty.

The hillside home features an 1,800-square-foot deck, spacious ceilings and an open floor plan. Scenic views are integrated into the home ... perfect whether enjoying the state-of-the-art kitchen, the upstairs gallery space, or the plush home theater.

Of course, the house comes with an obligatory pool ... a 40-foot black-lined infinity pool and spa alongside an outdoor veranda.

The house design is guided by sustainable principles. It's energy efficient and built to last ... with a drought-tolerant landscape and solar panels built in for any eco-warrior to enjoy.

Simmons loves the natural light of the place, admitting his "favorite part of the house is waking up in the morning in the upper bedroom, having coffee in bed and on a clear day being able to see all the way out to the ocean. And my other favorite time is sunset in the upper bedroom or downstairs barbecuing something outdoors. The views really are spectacular."