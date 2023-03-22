Gene Simmons Finally Sells Las Vegas Home for $11M

Gene Simmons can officially close a very expensive chapter in his Las Vegas life ... finally closing the deal on his massive Las Vegas home.

Real estate sources tell us the KISS rocker sold the glass palace Tuesday for $11M, a discount from the $15 million he originally listed it for in 2021.

As for what $11 million gets you in the desert, the 11,000 sq ft. home comes with a ton of cool features and amenities -- including 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, retractable glass walls, a koi pond and more.

There's also plenty of views of the Strip ... and he even snagged the property next door and planted 137 trees on the land. Of course, the home wouldn't be complete without a gorgeous pool.

If the new homeowner is into cars, they'll have an 11-space garage to fill up.

You'll recall, Gene told us while he loved his house, his family didn't like living in Vegas ... especially given the heat and the strippers being down the street.

