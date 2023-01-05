Gene Simmons Calls Rolling Stone 200 Greatest Singer List B.S. After Snubs

Play video content TMZ.com

Gene Simmons isn't holding anything back when it comes to a highly controversial Rolling Stone list ranking the top 200 singers of all time ... according to the publication.

We caught up with the KISS rocker who weighed in after the magazine posted its "200 Greatest Singers of All Time" ... which snubbed a lot of music icons in the process.

RANKING THE 200 GREATEST SINGERS OF ALL TIME 🎤https://t.co/IYXKLlgMds — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 1, 2023 @RollingStone

Simmons tells us it's all about who's popular and who's not ... saying the whole thing is skewed and often one-sided.

Gene says the list isn't necessarily about singing, it's more about style and who has a recognizable voice.

Céline Dion was not included on Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list. pic.twitter.com/pJKFEfhaYE — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2023 @PopBase