Celine Dion Snubbed From Rolling Stone's 200 Greatest Singers List

Celine Dion's heart might go on, but her fans are having a hard time getting past this snub by Rolling Stone ... which left her off their list of G.O.A.T. crooners.

The magazine posted a refreshed 200 Greatest Singers of All Time -- and their roster is pretty extensive ... spanning decades of music, and even roping in some acts that are raising eyebrows (like Ozzy Osbourne, for example). Still, it's a well-rounded mashup of talent.

While some no-brainers made the cut -- Aretha, Whitney, Adele, Michael, Mariah, Freddie, etc. -- there's one person who's noticeably missing entirely ... Ms. Titanic herself.

There are other names that were excluded, which are drawing some outrage, but none quite measure up to Celine not being included. Fact is ... she is far and away one of the most accomplished and impactful singers in modern history, commercially and critically.

Of course, Celine has won countless accolades ... not the least of which include 5 Grammys, 6 AMAs, 7 Billboard Awards, 12 World Music Awards, 20 JUNO Awards, and on and on. Plus, seven of her albums have sold at least 10 million copies worldwide -- a benchmark only a handful of solo female artists have achieved. Several of her records have been certified gold, platinum and diamond -- and she's got multiple #1 hits from a charts perspective.

Even by Rolling Stone's own standard on what warrants a great "singer" -- where they consider the full breadth of their work and showmanship, rather than focus on raw vocal talent -- Celine checks all the boxes and then some. She should be on there somewhere.

Celine herself doesn't seem to mind. She hasn't responded to the slight, but rather ... is busy celebrating her storied career. Still, as some have noted -- someone screwed the pooch here.