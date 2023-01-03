Pleasure P Calls Out Rolling Stone Singers List for Snubbing Anita Baker

Play video content TMZ.com

Pretty Ricky vocalist Pleasure P isn't letting Rolling Stone's hot button 200 Best Singers list screw with his emotions -- mainly because it's missing one of his favs ... Anita Baker!!!

We caught Pleasure P out at LAX Tuesday ... and he tells us the worst snub in his eyes was the incomparable AB ... the Grammy-winning singing legend who has famously boasted a three octave range.

Pleasure P also made the case for Celine Dion's inclusion, who by the sheer number count, was brutally shunned from the list and angered thousands of fans on social media.

what do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list??? pic.twitter.com/iIK4yNvQIx — FENTY LEAGUE SECRETARY (@andysinterlude2) January 2, 2023 @andysinterlude2

CD has 7 Diamond albums and over 250 million records sold to date -- and Pleasure, hailing from Miami himself, gave the legendary Canadian's sound an ambassador role ... as she lived in his sunny hometown much of last decade.

Pleasure P also scoffed at the notion that any particular race births superior singers, especially because the list's top 10 consisted of all African-American singers. 👀