Gene Simmons Sells Hollywood Hills House for $2 Million
Gene Simmons I Wanna Pack and Move All Night!!! Unloads H'Wood Hills Pad
2/3/2021 12:30 AM PT
Gene Simmons has officially kissed his Hollywood Hills crib goodbye ... selling it for a cool $2 million.
The rock star sold his 3-story pad that sits in Laurel Canyon for just a tad under the $2.2 million asking price. The house, and its views, are a beaut ... with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and iconic 180-degree views of downtown L.A., the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory, Beverly Hills and the Pacific Ocean.
As we reported ... the house offers a spacious deck and tons of living space ... with 2,345 square feet that's perfectly suited for any rock star.
As for his other crib ... the KISS singer and bassist's Beverly Hills estate remains on the market, but the price on that one is a tad higher ... at $22 million. That one's way more house!