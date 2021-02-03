Gene Simmons Sells Hollywood Hills House for $2 Million

Gene Simmons has officially kissed his Hollywood Hills crib goodbye ... selling it for a cool $2 million.

The rock star sold his 3-story pad that sits in Laurel Canyon for just a tad under the $2.2 million asking price. The house, and its views, are a beaut ... with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and iconic 180-degree views of downtown L.A., the Hollywood Sign, Griffith Park Observatory, Beverly Hills and the Pacific Ocean.

As we reported ... the house offers a spacious deck and tons of living space ... with 2,345 square feet that's perfectly suited for any rock star.