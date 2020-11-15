Kate Gosselin Sells Home Featured in Reality Show for $1.3 Million

Exclusive

Kate Gosselin is saying goodbye to the house where her 8 children grew up ... often in front of reality TV cameras.

Kate's found a buyer for her 23-acre estate in Pennsylvania, which became the setting of the TLC show "Jon & Kate Plus 8" after the couple bought the 6-bed, 7-bath pad in 2008 for $1.1 million.

The show later became just "Kate Plus 8" after she and Jon divorced, but she continued to live on the gorgeous property with her twins and sextuplets -- who, BTW, are now 20 and 16 years old respectively! Feeling old?

As you can see ... the 7,591-square-foot home -- about 70 miles outside Philly -- comes with a swimming pool and picturesque scenery. The pool also has a waterslide, and there's a nice patio and outdoor spa and kitchen.

The inside of the house features a chef's kitchen, fireplace, game room and a separate "man cave."

And, shout out to Jon ... the 3-car garage has its own private living quarters -- the perfect spot for an ex-spouse to crash, if needed.