Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home Sells For $810,000, Hoop Included!

Kobe Bryant's childhood home in Pennsylvania -- where the late basketball legend spent countless hours working on his skills -- has just sold for $810k, TMZ Sports has learned.

The Black Mamba lived in the 5-bed, 3 1/2-bath, Philadelphia-area home during his teenage years ... when he quickly became one of the best hoopers in the country, leading his Lower Merion HS team to a state title in 1996.

The Bryant family parted ways with the home in 2008 ... and it hit the market again this past September for $899k.

According to records, the home closed on Nov. 6 ... and sold for $810k. David Wyher and TJ Sokso of Compass represented the listing.

Of course, $810k is a pretty symbolic number -- Kobe's forever tied to #81 after his iconic 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors on Jan 22, 2006.

The home is beautiful, but the most sentimental part has to be the hoop ... which is the same one Bryant used before becoming one of the best players to ever pick up a ball.

Unclear on what the buyer plans to do with the hoop ... but it's gotta be worth a fortune -- Kobe memorabilia like his Lakers championship rings to game-worn shoes and autographed hardwood from his last NBA game have sold for huge numbers at auctions since his death.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were among 9 killed in a helicopter crash in Jan. 2020.

No word on who bought the iconic home ... but one thing's for sure -- they *had* to know the significance of the place.