Gene Simmons Selling Hollywood Hills Home for $2.2 Million

Gene Simmons is done with his life in the Hills of Hollywood, so he's unloading some real estate at a price that might be perfect for a KISS memorabilia collector ... who's also rich.

The iconic rocker just listed his 3-story pad in picturesque Laurel Canyon for a cool $2.2 million ... which gets ya 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and rock star-worthy views.

Gene's crib is on a gated private road, perched at the top of Laurel Canyon ... so you get offers 360-degree views of the downtown skyline, Hollywood sign, Bev Hills, Santa Monica Mountains, Griffith Park Observatory and the Pacific Ocean. Basically all of L.A.

You can take in the sights from spacious outdoor decks on all 3 levels of the 2,345-square-feet home, which Lisa Young and Kennon Earl of Compass are listing.

The master suite -- or primary suite, your choice -- has a reading alcove full of shelves and the room opens up to one of the decks ... and the kitchen and bathrooms are recently updated with modern touches.