Texas Realtors Will Stop Using 'Master' to Describe Bedrooms, Bathrooms

The term "master" is officially canceled when it comes to describing bedrooms and bathrooms ... at least when you're searching for a home in Houston.

The Houston Association of Realtors is no longer using the word "master" to hype bedrooms and bathrooms on its Multiple Listing Service ... instead, the realtors are going with the word "primary."

The change in terminology, which happened quietly earlier this month, is already in place on HAR's property listing database ... and it came after several members demanded a review of the language, which some believe carries connotations to slavery.

According to HAR, the change has been raised and considered for several years ... and they are finally pulling the plug on "master." It's worth noting ... Houston has one of the nation's highest African-American populations.

Don't celebrate or scream into the void just yet ... HAR says the change is merely a suggestion, and does not constitute a ban of the term "master."

Other "masters" are already on the way out ... like the Court of Master Sommeliers, which says it will no longer use the word "master" before a wine sommelier's last name.

And, it begs the question, what's next on the chopping block?!?