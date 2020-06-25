Winn-Dixie Supermarkets Consider Name Change After George Floyd Death

Exclusive

One of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast is considering dropping its name after nearly 100 years ... a move triggered by the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sources at Winn-Dixie tell TMZ ... the supermarket chain -- billed as a southern heritage brand serving Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi -- is considering changing its name because, just like The Chicks, it deems the term "Dixie" as problematic due to ties to the old south and its way of thinking.

We're told the grocery chain doesn't have a name picked out just yet, but based on the folks we spoke with it looks like it may only be a matter of time before making a switch. If the grocery chain does make a change, it'll come on the heels of The Chicks dropping "Dixie" from its name.

As for the official response, a Winn-Dixie spokesperson tells TMZ ... "At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive culture and community that promotes belonging, inclusion and diversity. As such, we stand against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement across our country."