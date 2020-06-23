Marge Schott's Name to be Removed from U. of Cinci Stadium, 'Record of Racism'

Breaking News

The Cincinnati Bearcats are scrubbing outspoken racist Marge Schott's name from their baseball stadium ... with the school announcing the change effective immediately.

Of course, Schott -- who owned the Cincinnati Reds from 1988-99 -- is infamously known for praising Adolf Hitler ... saying he was "good at the beginning, but he just went too far."

On top of that, Schott was banned TWICE from the MLB for racist comments ... and had been accused of using racial slurs when referencing her players.

UC -- which named the baseball stadium after Schott in 2006 following a posthumous $2 million donation -- voted unanimously to remove the name after a petition reached more than 10,000 signatures to take action.

"Marge Schott's record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our University's core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion," UC prez Neville Pinto said in a statement.

"My recommendation to the board to remove her name is grounded in the firm belief that speaking out against exclusion is as essential as speaking up for inclusion."

"I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it comes to prejudice, hate or inequity. More than ever, our world needs us to convert our values into real and lasting action."