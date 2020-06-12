Clemson Removing John C. Calhoun's Racist Name from Honors College Immediately

Breaking News

DeAndre Hopkins FOR THE WIN!!

The University of Clemson's Board of Trustees voted Friday to remove John C. Calhoun's name from the Honors College immediately, citing his racist pro-slavery beliefs.

Hopkins was a big part of the campaign to get Clemson to change the name -- with the NFL superstar claiming it made him uncomfortable during his time as a Clemson student considering Calhoun's well-documented racist history.

FYI, Calhoun was the Vice President of the United States from 1825 to 1832 and the University sits on land he once owned -- but he was also super racist and was a staunch proponent of slavery.

Well, the Board met and not only voted unanimously to remove Calhoun's name effective immediately ... they're changing names on other University buildings as well.

For example, Tillman Hall -- the school's most famous building -- will also undergo a name change.

Tillman Hall was named after Benjamin Tillman -- a racist former Governor of South Carolina who openly mocked black people and defended lynching.

Tillman Hall will be officially changed to Main Building -- but will likely go by its former nickname, Old Main.