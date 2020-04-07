Gene Simmons Says Quit Complaining About Quarantine, WWII Was Worse

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Gene Simmons says people griping about being in quarantine -- not to mention acting like maniacs -- need a history lesson to understand how good they've got it.

The KISS frontman joined us Tuesday on "TMZ Live'' to chime in on the wild behavior popping up all over the world as a result of stay-at-home orders, as people seemingly go stir crazy. He says their grandparents had it worse, so grow a pair.

Specifically, Gene's talking about World War II vets and the horrors they endured to fight an enemy. He says the war against COVID-19 is also dire, but unlike your grandpa (or great grandpa), all you gotta do for victory is keep your ass at home.

Of course, he's referring to fools who continue to break quarantine and venture out. He's got a point -- we've seen flocks of people from L.A. to Florida to NYC disregarding guidelines, and doing as they please.

That goes for certain religious groups too, who insist on meeting up in huge groups to worship ... they're screwing up just as much as everyone else, in Gene's eyes.