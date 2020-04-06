Central Park Still Busy as NYC Coronavirus Apex Nears

It's hard to comprehend, but even as New York City braces for a rough week -- the apex of coronavirus cases is expected -- residents are still risking it all ... for a walk in the park.

NYC's Central Park still had plenty of foot traffic Sunday despite repeated instructions from Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio to stay at home except for essential activities. As for social distancing? Pretty hard to pull that off with so many people out and about, checking out spring blooming all over the park.

Some people were wearing masks, but experts have repeatedly warned the masks don't make it okay to break social distancing guidelines. Makes ya think ... if the hardest-hit city in COVID-19 pandemic won't follow the rules ... who will?

Of course, these brazen New Yorkers aren't alone. As we reported, folks in L.A. are still filing into farmer's markets and D.C. residents definitely didn't stay 6 feet apart as they packed into the Wharf this weekend to buy fresh seafood.