L.A. Couple Say 'I Do' in Zoom Wedding Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

When the COVID-19 pandemic derailed their wedding plans, an L.A. couple didn't sulk or panic ... they Zoomed their way down the aisle.

Ryan and Andrea Valderrama Samaniego were originally scheduled to have an elaborate wedding Sunday, but the shelter-at-home order in place for weeks now put a damper on those plans. But, the Samaniegos -- after 16 months of planning -- decided the lockdown wouldn't stop them from saying, "I do."

The couple got married Sunday in their home and their immediate families and bridal party all watched from Zoom, the remote video service company gaining immense popularity as the majority of America remains on lockdown at least through the end of April.

Andrea said, "Today wasn't the day we've been planning for the last 16 months, but it turned out to be the wedding day I wanted -- no fuss, just love & laughter, and ending the day as Mr. and Mrs. Samaniego."

And, if ya thought that was one helluva optimistic way to look at things ... just wait until you see how she put a positive spin on just about everything else.

Andrea went on to say, "We weren't able to get married at our venue BUT we got married in OUR home and set up the ceremony ourselves. I didn't spend the day getting ready with my girls BUT Ryan and I got ready for our day together. I didn't wear my perfect wedding dress BUT so thankful for online shopping."

As we reported ... there have been tons of wedding cancellations across the country. It's triggered panic from couples looking for refunds and chaos from those scrambling to change venues. That being said, it's incredible how Andrea's not letting the pandemic bring her down.

She said, "We didn't have all the decor that was planned BUT thankful that grocery stores are open so that I could get flowers for the ceremony and my bouquet. We didn't spend the day hugging and dancing with our guests BUT we spent the afternoon playing Mexican Train and just enjoying a simple afternoon as husband and wife." Wow.

The Samaniegos' wedding was catered by a pizza joint and their wedding cake ... courtesy of Nothing Bundt Cake, which TBH, it's the perfect dessert for any occasion. And, talk about embracing the circumstances ... Andrea's dubbing herself #CoronaBride.