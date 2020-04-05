New Orleans Couple Gets Hitched on Front-Porch, Sidewalk First Dance

Play video content Exclusive Details @cgranger

A couple in New Orleans just tied the knot with one of the most creative -- and probably sweetest -- ceremonies we've seen in a while ... and it was quarantine friendly!!!

The two lovebirds are Alex Cotant and Darla Edin-Cotant, and they got married Saturday right on their front-porch in a part of town called Mid-City. It was a small ceremony (very small, in fact) because they didn't have very many guests besides their next-door neighbors.

After they said "I do" in front of their doorway -- and in front of a minister pal, who officiated -- Alex and Darla hit the stoop below them and had a little sidewalk reception for the whole block to see, including their first dance ... which was complete with a live music cameo.

The guitarist you see here helping them swoon is local musician Mike Doussan, who tells TMZ ... he got on over there in a heartbeat after a friend told him what was happening. He says he played two songs for them, both originals, and it looks like the bride and groom were digging the tunes -- sneaking in kisses between swaying and boogieing down.

BTW, there's a reason Mike was ready at the drop of a hat ... he tells us he's been doing livestream gigs from his own front-porch lately since every venue around town is closed.

As for the at-home wedding ... it too has become a thing, especially as folks rush to cash in on their marriage licenses -- which will expire within a month or so if they don't pull the trigger. Courthouses are shut down too, so you can't get more anytime soon.