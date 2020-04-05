New Orleans Couple Gets Hitched on Front-Porch, Sidewalk First Dance
4/5/2020 2:13 PM PT
A couple in New Orleans just tied the knot with one of the most creative -- and probably sweetest -- ceremonies we've seen in a while ... and it was quarantine friendly!!!
The two lovebirds are Alex Cotant and Darla Edin-Cotant, and they got married Saturday right on their front-porch in a part of town called Mid-City. It was a small ceremony (very small, in fact) because they didn't have very many guests besides their next-door neighbors.
After they said "I do" in front of their doorway -- and in front of a minister pal, who officiated -- Alex and Darla hit the stoop below them and had a little sidewalk reception for the whole block to see, including their first dance ... which was complete with a live music cameo.
The guitarist you see here helping them swoon is local musician Mike Doussan, who tells TMZ ... he got on over there in a heartbeat after a friend told him what was happening. He says he played two songs for them, both originals, and it looks like the bride and groom were digging the tunes -- sneaking in kisses between swaying and boogieing down.
BTW, there's a reason Mike was ready at the drop of a hat ... he tells us he's been doing livestream gigs from his own front-porch lately since every venue around town is closed.
As for the at-home wedding ... it too has become a thing, especially as folks rush to cash in on their marriage licenses -- which will expire within a month or so if they don't pull the trigger. Courthouses are shut down too, so you can't get more anytime soon.
Sure seems like Alex and Darla got their vows in right in the nick of time. Congrats!
