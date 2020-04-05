Pastor Kenneth Copeland Claims He Can Blow Coronavirus Away

Play video content Kenneth Copeland Ministries

Well, this is frightening ... a Texas pastor is selling a new cure for the virus ... just blow it away.

Check out this video from Televangelist Kenneth Copeland, who sermonized to his congregation Thursday that with a little wind and heat, he could take the wind out of the sails of the deadly virus.

Copeland, who heads up the Copeland Ministries out of Fort Worth, has been in the biz for 52 years, but this sermon has gotta take the cake.

He has promised his congregants that the virus would end soon.