Cornell Gang Rape Accuser Seeks to Keep Her Identity Secret, Fears Retaliation

The woman accusing seven Cornell fraternity brothers of drugging and gang-raping her claims the alleged attack drove her out of school ... and she says she's terrified the men could retaliate against her if she's identified.

In a sworn statement filed with the court and obtained by TMZ, the Jane Doe says she stopped attending Cornell after the alleged October 2024 assault at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

She says exposing her identity could damage the life she's worked to rebuild, including her career and personal relationships ... and claims the possibility of being publicly named has caused her extreme anxiety, depression and sleepless nights.

The woman is asking a New York judge to let her continue to proceed with the lawsuit anonymously and bar the defendants from revealing her identity to anyone outside their attorneys.

She's also seeking an "attorneys' eyes only" designation for sensitive information including her home address, phone number, email, date of birth, and Social Security number.

The woman says she fears retribution from her alleged attackers, claiming they showed no regard for her safety when they allegedly plied her with copious amounts of drugs.

As TMZ previously reported, she claims the seven Chi Phi members gave her ketamine and sexually assaulted her inside the fraternity house -- with one allegedly inviting others upstairs by messaging that there was "free p***y."