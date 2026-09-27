Florence Pugh Speaks Out Against Alleged Cornell Gang Rape

Florence Pugh is speaking out against the alleged gang rape of a 20-year-old student by 7 members of a Cornell University frat ... and she says the accusations make her "uneasy and sick and anxious."

Offering a "few thoughts" on the alleged incident, Florence wrote ... "This is really a moment where we need our men to be as horrified and as sickened as us."

Calling the alleged victim "strong willed," Florence said that the claims described in her lawsuit constitute a "killing of a soul."

She also generally called out colleges and universities that "repeatedly fail women around the world" ... and admitted that those institutions that protect men against their accusers have left her "enraged."

She added ... "This is a human issue, not a women’s issue. We are all involved. Men especially."

The suit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court by a Jane Doe, claims that members of the Chi Phi fraternity at Cornell University sexually assaulted her after drugging her with ketamine.