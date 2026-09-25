Florence Pugh Dodges Question About Olivia Wilde Feud

Florence Pugh says fans shouldn't worry about rumors that she and Olivia Wilde got into a heated screaming match on the set of "Don't Worry, Darling."

In her cover interview with Vanity Fair ... the actress said she won't be breaking her silence on what may or may not have happened on the set of the 2022 film ... at least not anytime soon.

When asked about the rumored feud, Florence responded ... "Oh, no. I feel like there's so much stuff we've covered that is important for me and on track with my life and my career."

She added that while she hasn't seen Olivia's latest directorial hit "The Invite," she "heard it's fantastic, and a great cast."

As you may know ... the lore of their alleged on-set spat came from Vulture's 2022 report that the two had gotten into it over Olivia's "frequent, unexplained absences."

The report said Olivia had been MIA as she spent time with her then-boyfriend Harry Styles.

While Florence hasn't outright commented on the rumored feud ... Olivia has tried pushing back on the chatter.

Discussing the rumors with The Cut in July, Olivia said ... "I have never had a screaming match on my set. I was never not available on set. I wanted to be like, 'None of this is true.'"