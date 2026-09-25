Jay-Z Sexual Assault Accuser Recants, Says 'No Truth To Any of My Claims'

The woman who accused Jay-Z of sexual assault in a lawsuit she filed against him is recanting her allegations ... she says he never raped her and they have never even met.

Jay's accuser filed the suit as a Jane Doe two years ago ... but in a new court doc, obtained by TMZ, she totally walks back her claims.

The woman says there is "no truth" to any of her allegations ... adding, "I understand my false accusations have caused Mr. Carter immense pain, suffering, and damage that can never be fully undone."

She says she disclosed "mental health conditions" to her legal team before they filed the lawsuit in December 2024 and made explosive claims against the rap icon. Texas attorney Tony Buzbee filed the original lawsuit.

In that suit, she claimed Jay and Diddy raped her while a third unnamed celeb watched, but she now says, "There is no truth to any of my claims against Mr. Carter" ... and adds, she's received no "financial compensation of any kind from Mr. Carter, or anyone acting on his behalf."

The woman's new lawyer, James Blair Newman Jr. tells TMZ ... "Our client maintains that she was a victim of sexual assault, but she was entirely mistaken in her allegations identifying Mr. Carter, and those allegations were false."

Her new attorney adds ... "Mr. Carter did not rape her, sexually assault her, engage in any inappropriate conduct towards her, and she has never met him. She sincerely and unconditionally apologizes to Mr. Carter and his family."

The woman says she "voluntarily" decided to recant her claims ... and has "received no monetary consideration, payment or financial compensation of any kind from Mr. Carter, or anyone acting on his behalf."

She says in September or October 2024 she saw a Facebook ad looking for people who might have sexual assault claims against Diddy. She says the ad triggered memories of being raped when she was 13 years old. She says she clicked the ad and got in contact with the AVA Law Group, and was later connected with Buzbee, who filed a complaint on her behalf.