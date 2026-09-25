Taylor Swift Drops Song 'Patient Zero' About Escaping Toxic Relationship

Taylor Swift says she was "Patient Zero" when she recently caught a disease -- no, it wasn't Covid ... she says it was feelings for a toxic dude.

The pop superstar dropped "Patient Zero" Friday ... the top track on "The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore," which will most certainly dominate the charts as we race into October. Three other songs are also featured on the expanded edition, namely "Cleveland!", "Pink Clouding," and "Babylon.

The new track is full of veiled references to a past relationship ... with lyrics like, "If you wanna party with somebody / who might know about the devil on his shoulder under his halo. When the toxins take their hold / you’d rather die than let it go / But if you’re sick of him, I got you / I was patient zero.”

Unclear exactly who she's talking about here ... though we're sure amateur sleuth Swifties will soon have it figured out.

In another few lines, she adds, "I’ve gotta be honest, / I’ve been expecting your call / No, it’s not a bad time at all. I heard somebody saying there’s trouble in paradise / And my lips are sealed tight now / It’s not for me to tell someone else what to do.” So clearly sounds like some new person is making the same mistakes she did.

You may recall ... Taylor hopped on Instagram Wednesday and teased that she would be releasing "Patient Zero" today, telling her fans they had 24 hours to pre-order the song.

Then, on Thursday, Taylor gave her gazillion fans a 13-second taste of the song's music video, starring Dakota Johnson, Colin Farrell, and herself. "CBS Mornings" released the brief video clip showing all 3 stars together.

Of course, Swifties were dissecting the video, trying to find clues that would reveal more about their songwriting Messiah. The full music video is slated to premiere Sunday at the MTV Music Awards.