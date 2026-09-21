Taylor Swift Flashes Wedding Ring After Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown: Video

Taylor Swift made sure everyone in the world knew who her husband is -- after Travis Kelce scored his first TD of the season during Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Indianapolis Colts game.

In the first quarter, Taylor and her dad, Scott Swift, were watching the game from the Kelce suite at Arrowhead Stadium in KC when Travis -- the Chiefs' tight end -- caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran 13 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

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Check out the video ... Taylor can hardly contain her excitement, jumping out of her seat, holding up her ring finger and pointing at her rock while apparently mouthing, "That's my husband." NBC announcer Mike Tirico is just as enthusiastic, yelling, "And the woman with the ring. That's your guy!"

Travis and the Chiefs went on to beat the Colts in overtime 33-30. The win marked the second week in a row Taylor has shown up at a Chiefs game to show support for Travis.

Last week, Taylor watched as Travis hit a milestone in his career, becoming the second of all time in receiving yards as a tight end after making a 59-yard catch in the third quarter during the Chiefs' 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos.