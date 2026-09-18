Tom Cruise Says Taylor Swift Was Schooling Him on Football at NFL Game

She Coached Me Up On Football!!!

Tom Cruise is opening up about his viral hangout with Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs' NFL opener ... and it's clear he's officially a Swiftie!

Tom went on the 'Tonight Show' Thursday and told host Jimmy Fallon ... "She was schooling me on football."

The NFL broadcast showed Taylor and Tom cheering for Travis Kelce in her box at Monday night's Kansas City Chiefs game -- which marked the first time Taylor walked into Arrowhead Stadium after putting the "W" in WAG following her July wedding.

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Tom and Taylor were engaged in conversation, and lip readers have been working overtime to decipher the convo ... and now Tom is lifting the lid.

Tom says Taylor was telling him how her football knowledge has improved exponentially since getting with Travis.

He told Jimmy ... Taylor peppered Travis with football questions when they first met, and she relayed how patient Travis was in answering.

Play video content Video: Taylor Swift Admits 'I Knew Nothing About' Football Before Dating Travis Kelce New Heights

Tom is of course referencing Taylor and Travis' first date, when she asked Travis if he ever tackled his brother, Jason Kelce. They never did, because they both play offense and are never on the field together.