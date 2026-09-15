Tom Cruise Says He Mentored Glen Powell With 6-Hour Film Class

Tom Cruise took Glen Powell under his wing to mentor him … and admitted he had the young actor watch a 6-hour video he created about movies.

The 'Top Gun' star confirmed to GQ the story Glen previously told about Tom having him sit down to watch the instructional video about screen acting.

Tom said the video was "very basic" and "something to have people understand, just to have a different concept of lenses and what the lens is and what the frame is."

He said the video taught Glen what "frame means and how to understand that frame."

Six hours is a long time, and Tom explains ... "There's just different layers of storytelling, of structure, but also: to understand certain things so that you can forget about it."